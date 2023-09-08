Friday, September 8, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has offered a lame explanation after he was spotted dining at state house with President William Ruto on Tuesday.

Kalonzo was among hundreds of dignitaries, who were invited to the House of the Hill, to dine with the Head of state after the Africa Climate Summit.

Kalonzo, who is one of the Azimio leaders opposed to Ruto’s regime, offered an explanation on why he was spotted at State House.

Langata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwor alias Jalang’o had questioned why he was expelled from the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) for meeting Ruto yet Kalonzo had also met the head of state.

But Kalonzo through his Communication Director, Paloma Gatabaki, said he visited the state house as a former Vice president and there are certain courtesies extended to former VPs since Kalonzo was the 10th Vice President.

“FYI @JalangoMwenyewe, @skmusyoka, was the 10th Vice President of the Republic of Kenya. There are certain courtesies extended to VPs whether in power or out of office… But as for you yawa, your goose is cooked, my friend! Three years of acrimony and out you go,” Gatabaki tweeted.

Jalang’o is among five ODM lawmakers who have been expelled from the party over gross misconduct and meeting Ruto.

Others are Tom Ojienda (Kisumu Senator), Caroli Omondi (Suba South MP), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo MP), and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem MP)

