Monday, September 18, 2023 – Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter is back with a bhang a year after going into the political cold.

Keter, known for his dissent from power holders including his own faction, called out President William Ruto for reneging on the promises he made to the common citizenry while seeking office.

Speaking in Kericho while attending the send-off of a KNUT official, Keter faulted the Kenya Kwanza administration for worsening things even after inheriting a limping economy.

His sentiments came in the wake of the upward review of prices of fuel commodities.

The former lawmaker accuses Ruto of using the bottom-up campaign slogan as a tool to acquire power and letter neglecting those he said he would uplift.

“I’m not about to change, and I have no apology to make. Unless we say it as it is, many people will suffer.

“You stood on a platform of bottom up to uplift the many lowly Kenyans. But now you have forgotten that when you increase fuel prices, you’re making ordinary citizens continue suffering,” he said.

Keter observed that Ruto’s administration has not been any better than that of retired president Uhuru Kenyatta who had been portrayed as a failed leader.

He pointed out policies in the education sector which he stated were unfavorable to teachers.

He was concerned by the delocalization policy that has disturbed teachers for a while.

“Delocalization is bothering many teachers and it will be worse because fuel prices have gone up and it will not be easy for them to afford the transport costs,” he said.

While sharing in the frustration of parents, Keter faulted the government for reviewing fees upwardly.

He unleashed the tirades against the Kenya Kwanza administration infront of its sympathisers like senators Samson Cherargei of Nandi and Kericho’s Aaron Cheruiyot to thunderous applause from locals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.