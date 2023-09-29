Friday, September 29, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised his boss, President William Ruto over his recent international duties.

Speaking during the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party National Governing Council(NGC) held at Bomas on Friday, Gachagua said the head of state has been internationally recognized and has made Kenya proud not only in Africa but around the globe.

“Your performance on the international stage has been nothing but excellence and excellence, you have made us proud. For the successful hosting of the Africa Climate Summit and your performance at the UNGA, you did well Your Excellency,” he said.

Gachagua’s praise of Ruto has been condemned by Kenyans who wondered why he is praising the head of state when the country‘s economy is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Under Ruto’s one-year leadership, Kenya has witnessed slow growth due to the weakening of the Kenya shilling and also the slow extinction of the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE).

