Friday, September 8, 2023 – More details on the altercation between Nyayo Estate residents and Francis Atwoli’s unruly sons have emerged.
Atwoli’s son Kwoba reportedly crashed into someone’s vehicle at the estate at night while intoxicated and badly damaged it.
Residents ganged up against him after he tried to run away, leading to an altercation.
His elder brother came to his rescue while armed with a gun.
He reportedly bragged that they are the government and threatened to shoot.
It is alleged that Atwoli’s sons have a habit of bullying residents of Nyayo Estate using their father’s name.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Atwoli son has started something he can never finish in his life,this are curses of millions of Kenyans suffering under Francis Atwol,who told son’s and daughters of atwoli that they are the government,it seems they missed the reality on the ground,Atwoli lied to his children and family that they are the government,if you call your selves the untouchable, the common mwananchi is the unbreakable,even the gun can not help,try to kill one person all hell will break loose beaten by the community then burned alive with no mercy,the police will distance themselves and the out come will be mob justice the common mwananchi is the government not the so call little brats spoiled children of few reach individuals rich for nothing fat pigs,Without any reason or basis, untouchability has been created as a result of caste. It is foolish to think of abolishing untouchability, in the face of the continuance of caste,The pig atwoli and his sons you have been warned respect and follow the rules and orders as the constitution says,only death is untouchable and when it comes it doesn’t choose be warned don’t bother others and they won’t bother you it doesn’t matter how rich your you will be buried 6 fit under like the poor this life is just matrix.