Friday, September 8, 2023 – More details on the altercation between Nyayo Estate residents and Francis Atwoli’s unruly sons have emerged.

Atwoli’s son Kwoba reportedly crashed into someone’s vehicle at the estate at night while intoxicated and badly damaged it.

Residents ganged up against him after he tried to run away, leading to an altercation.

His elder brother came to his rescue while armed with a gun.

He reportedly bragged that they are the government and threatened to shoot.

It is alleged that Atwoli’s sons have a habit of bullying residents of Nyayo Estate using their father’s name.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.