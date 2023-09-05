Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has weighed in on President William Ruto’s plan to remove visa requirements for anybody traveling to Kenya.

Speaking during the inaugural African Climate Summit at KICC in Nairobi yesterday, Ruto announced the government is considering abolishing the visa requirement, adding it was unfair to ask one of the requirements when they were coming home.

“We are having a conversation as Kenyans in a few months we are seriously considering abolishing any visa requirement because it is unfair to ask anybody coming home for visas,” he said.

The Head of State explained to the delegates that Kenya is the cradle of mankind after scientists discovered the earliest remains of man in the country.

Reacting to Ruto’s surprise announcement, Mutunga stated that Kenyans should have been involved in the decision through public participation.

The former Chief Justice pointed out that Kenyans exercise their direct sovereign power in such cases.

“Kenyans should demand public participation in all these decisions. How do we use our direct sovereign power if not in cases like this?” Mutunga posed.

Mutunga was responding to activist Boniface Mwangi after he stated that the government should explain a policy to Kenyans before implementing it.

“Ruto announced VISA-free without reciprocity without involving us. Ruto is changing our foreign policy. The budget deficit from visa fee collections will be paid by us,” Mwangi claimed.

