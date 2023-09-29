Friday, September 29, 2023 – There was drama yesterday while the ousted former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners, famously known as the Cherera Four, were making their submissions after Azimio bigwig Eugene Wamalwa stormed out of the bipartisan talks following an altercation with Kenya Kwanza politicians.

Trouble began after Wamalwa maintained the stance that IEBC did not deliver credible elections.

During the session, Wamalwa slammed the former IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati for failing to appear before the National Dialogue Committee as earlier planned.

‘’We were hoping Chebukati would be here and he has denied the country to hear the story from both sides, the arrogance in his letter is something we will deal with,’’ he noted.

In a statement, Chebukati and two commissioners Prof. Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu said they will not attend the session describing the 2022 general election as a closed case.

“To participate would be to betray IEBC staff who were tortured, murdered, and a reward for impunity. Instead, a Commission of Inquiry should be formed,” he said in his statement.

During their submissions, the Cherera 4 maintained the stance that the results of the 2022 presidential election announced by Chebukati were not accurate and questionable.

However, the Kenya Kwanza side, led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, raised tough questions poking holes in their accounts.

This infuriated Wamalwa forcing him to stage a walkout in protest.

The Cherera 4 namely; Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Francis Wanderi who all gave a dissenting opinion and contested the results announced by Chebukati gave their accounts to the committee.

