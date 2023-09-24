Sunday, September 24, 2023 – A South African slay queen is living on the streets after drug addiction turned her life upside down.

The 18-year-old lady reportedly dropped out of school and started selling her flesh to rich men.

She was living life on the fast lane and as she was globe-trotting with rich men, she started abusing drugs.

She is now unrecognizable after her beauty faded away due to drug addiction.

See photos.

