Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has congratulated President William Ruto for making Nairobi host the Africa Climate Summit.

The summit which began at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday, September 4, will end on September 8.

The summit is an annual event that brings together leaders from governments, businesses, international organizations, and civil society to explore ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while adapting to the mounting fallout from the climate crisis.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Atwoli stated that under President Ruto’s leadership, Nairobi has been establishing itself as the multilateral capital of Africa.

Atwoli, who has been attending sessions of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva for almost three decades, expressed pride in the transformative work done by President Ruto.

“Under the leadership of President Ruto, Nairobi is increasingly becoming the multilateral capital of Africa.”

“Having been going to Geneva, Switzerland, to attend many sessions of ILO for nearly three decades now, I am proud of the transformative work by the President in redefining and repositioning Nairobi’s place in Africa” Atwoli stated.

