Thursday, September 28, 2023 – A second video allegedly from the Napoli club’s Tiktok account, comparing Victor Osimhen to a ‘coconut,’ which is viewed as a racial slur, has surfaced online.

The video emerged online after the Super Eagles striker missed a penalty during their 0-0 draw with Bologna in Serie A over the weekend.

The first video centered around his penalty miss during Sunday’s goalless draw against Bologna. The footage showed the 24-year-old appealing for a penalty, while a strange sped-up voice could be heard with the caption ‘Gimme penalty please’ before showing him blazing the spot-kick wide of the post.

The second video, which has been circulated online and since deleted, compared Osimhen to a ‘coconut’ – widely viewed as a racial slur.

The striker who has scored 62 goals in 107 appearances for the Serie A side, fired Napoli to a first league title in over 30 years last season.

Osimhen has removed the majority of photos of him wearing a Napoli shirt from Instagram, with a single post remaining.

He is also threatening to sue Napoli over the Tiktok videos posted to the club’s page.

It’s unclear if Osimhen will participate in Napoli’s Serie A match against Udinese tonight.