Sunday, September 2, 2023 – Al-Ittihad are reportedly ready to offer £200million in their bid to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

This comes after the English club rejected an offer of £150m from the Saudi Pro League club who will carry on pushing for Salah until their window closes on September 7.

Mail Sport reported earlier this week that despite Jurgen Klopp’s determination to keep his talismanic forward, the Saudis want Salah as the symbol of the new project and are prepared to break the £198million Paris St Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

Talks have been ongoing for months but have intensified in recent days with Saudi pro-League hierarchy basing themselves in Cannes in the south of France to conduct negotiations.

Liverpool director Mike Gordon rejected proposals on Thursday night and today they have re-iterated the 31-year-old is not for sale and consider the case closed.

Salah, who scored 30 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last season, is part of the club’s leadership group and signed a new three-year contract last summer, which made him the highest-paid player in Liverpool history.