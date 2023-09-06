Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Saudi club Al-Ittihad have now offered an astonishing £215million to Liverpool to sign Mohamed Salah.

This comes after A Saudi Arabian delegation arrived in London on Saturday September 2, to make one last push to persuade Liverpool to sell Salah this week.

The Saudi Pro League side are desperate to land the Egyptian and have followed up a £150m offer with a deal that will reach a world record £215m with add-ons, according to the Sun.

The report also claims Salah has been offered £2.45m a week to quit Anfield with extra incentives.

He has also been offered a percentage of shirt sales, a £55,000 win bonus as well as ambassadorial roles for three major Saudi companies.

The ambassadorial roles could net Salah an extra £18m with each firm willing to pay him £6m each.

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly sent a loud and clear that the Egyptian is not for sale and is happy at Liverpool.

An offer of around £150million was dismissed last Thursday night.

As Klopp underlined: ‘I never had any doubt about his commitment. He is our player and wants to play here.’

However, the Saudis continue to push the deal in the belief Salah would be open to joining Al-Ittihad ahead of their deadline on Thursday September 7.