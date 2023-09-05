Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – A Saudi Arabian delegation arrived in London on Saturday as they make one last push to persuade Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah this week.

An offer of around £150million has already been rejected and on Sunday.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp made a clear message that the Egyptian is not for sale and is happy at Liverpool.

As Klopp underlined: ‘I never had any doubt about his commitment. He is our player and wants to play here.’

The Saudis now want to push their offer towards £200million over the next 48 hours in the belief Salah would be open to joining Al-Ittihad. According to Mail Online, the Saudi delegation has touched down in London to make one final push to sign the Egyptian star before Thursday’s deadline.