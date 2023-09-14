Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Instagram slay queen Sarah Kerubo, who was left stranded in Karen at night by Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi, has accused her baby daddy of tarnishing her name and blackmailing her.

She denied that she was the lady in the video.

She alleges that her baby daddy paid a lady to imitate her voice and sent the video to Edgar Obare.

Sarah claims that her jilted baby daddy has been working hard to tarnish her name after they broke up.

He has allegedly been stalking her to the extent of hiring someone to take her photos when she is partying in clubs and sending the photos to her family members.

He has reportedly vowed to destroy her completely.

Listen to her speaking on TikTok.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.