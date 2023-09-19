Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – A heartbroken man has exposed Samwel Osawa for reportedly wrecking his marriage.

He claims that Samwel has been having an affair with his wife since 2020.

Apparently, the alleged homewrecker works with his wife in the same company.

He recently snooped through his wife’s phone and came across some chats that shocked him.

Apparently, his last-born child belongs to Samwel.

All along, he has been thinking that he is the biological father to the child, only to make the shocking discovery recently.

He has been married for 18 years.

This is disheartening.

Read his message below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.