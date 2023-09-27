Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja’s chief of staff, David Njoroge has sneaked out of the country to avoid arrest by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Njoroge has been on DCI radar after he was linked to the collapse of a 10-storey building at Mirema Springs in Roysambu, Kasarani, on Sunday night.

No injuries were reported in the incident which caused panic and confusion among the residents as a loud bang and smoke filled the air when the building came tumbling down.

According to preliminary reports, the construction of the building began without the required documents from the National Construction Authority (NCA), raising questions about the safety and quality standards of the project.

This is not the first time Mr Njoroge has been implicated in shoddy dealings involving land and property in Nairobi.

The wheeler-dealer was previously accused of colluding with city cartels to grab public land worth an estimated 1.5 acres in Westlands and using a fake title deed to set up rental apartments.

Sources within Sakaja’s inner circle revealed that Njoroge’s mystery plans to grab the land in Westlands were secretly executed by untouchable city cartels who networked with senior government officials for cover-up.

At the time, Sakaja did not comment on the allegations against his Chief of Staff.

The Kenyan DAILY POST