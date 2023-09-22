Friday, September 22, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has denied being blacklisted by the US Government because of corruption.

This is after rumours emerged that he failed to travel to the US with President William Ruto because he was denied a visa due to corruption.

However, Sakaja clarified his absence, saying he was in the US.

According to Sakaja, he is actually meeting potential investors with President Ruto in the US but didn’t divulge more details.

Sakaja’s statement was corroborated by Nairobi County Director of Communication, Pricilla Wangui Maina, who explained that the Nairobi County Governor had no visa restrictions as alleged.

“Governor Sakaja is in New York meetings, United States, and is rooting for youth involvement in the Climate Action agenda and other key policies for sustainability,” Maina stated.

Maina also remarked that the Nairobi County Governor was part of the delegation that signed a number of deals, including Millennium Challenge Cooperation.

“He has just attended several engagements on the sidelines of UNGA78, including a climate action leadership conversation graced by President William Ruto and hosted by Fauna and Flora International at Central Park, New York,” Maina noted.

“At the event, titled Primed For Leadership: Africa’s Opportunity For Green Growth and A Nature Positive Future, he joined World Resources MD for Africa and Global Partnerships, Wanjira Mthai and Fauna and Flora International Chief Executive Officer Kristian Teleki.”

Sakaja witnessed the signing of a Ksh8.8 billion (US$ 60M) grant for promoting e-mobility in the capital.

The grant was offered under the Millennium Challenge Cooperation Programme but will be implemented by Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA) and Nairobi City County.

The money will be used to establish the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) using electric buses.

