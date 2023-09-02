Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is now regretting campaigning against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that had proposed additional constituencies to enhance one man, one shilling, and one vote.

Speaking to residents of Embakasi North, Kayole Central Ward when he inaugurated Imara ECD Primary Block, Sakaja raised the issue of increasing the number of constituencies in the country as the National Dialogue Committee begins its 60-day negotiations, saying that there is a need to have 17 new constituencies in Nairobi County, just as BBI, which was spearheaded by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, had proposed.

The UDA Governor told the committee to look into discrepancies caused by boundary issues that have denied Nairobi residents equal representation at ward and constituency levels.

He stated that bursary distribution has been a challenge to the residents in densely populated constituencies compared to other areas which have fewer people.

“It can’t be that in Nairobi, a single constituency with 200,000 people gets the same amount of CDF funds as another constituency with 20,000 people. We give our children scholarships of Sh5,000 while others elsewhere get Sh100,000,” said Sakaja.

The governor also said there must be a clear message from the committee on the issue of boundaries, noting that he is ready to help the committee whenever he is needed.

“If they can’t do that, they should invite me to help them amend it because I’m the one who put it in the constitution.

“I’m asking Kimani Ichung’wah, who is representing us in that committee and Aaron Cheruiyot, to stick on that in order for the people of Nairobi to have their right,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.