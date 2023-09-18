Monday, September 18, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, has claimed that Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been looting taxpayer’s money in the one year he has been in office.
According to Babu, since his election last year, Sakaja hasn’t done anything tangible to help Nairobians who are grappling with a high cost of living and unemployment.
Babu, who was reacting to a survey that ranked Sakaja as one of the worst-performing governors, said that the county boss has looted money and is buying multi-billion houses in Dubai, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
“Sakaja is an embarrassment to the people of Nairobi.
“How can you be ranked last out of 47 Counties?
“His job is to fleece Nairobians their money and buy houses in America, London, and Dubai.
“In addition to that, he’s increasing taxes on Nairobians. Even dead bodies are now taxed. Nairobi is finished,” Babu Owino said in a tweet on Friday.”In addition to that, he’s increasing taxes on Nairobians. Even dead bodies are now taxed. Nairobi is finished,” Babu Owino said in a tweet on Friday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
