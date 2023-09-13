Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja should start preparing to go home in 2027, going by the way Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, is preparing for the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Already, Babu, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement party ticket, has stated that he wants to replace Sakaja in 2027.

To make good his threat, Babu on Thursday met former Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko, who still enjoys a cult-like following in the busy and busty metropolis.

“Leo nimemeet mtu wangu (today I have met my person) Mike Sonko after a very long time. Sonko is still a legend,” Babu Owino posted on Twitter.

Sonko had also taken to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Babu Owino.

The flamboyant politician captioned it:

“Rafiki yangu wa Jadi (my longtime friend) has just paid me a courtesy call.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST