Monday, September 18, 2023 – A fast-rising Kenyan artist has taken his own life after reportedly falling into depression.

Mike Mugo, better known by the stage name Just Imagine Africa, is reported to have hanged himself at his home in Embu.

He was known for the comic hit song ‘Bangi’ which had hit the airwaves and garnered over 872,000 views on YouTube.

So talented was Mike that he performed last year during the 60th Madaraka Celebrations at Moi Stadium.

Mike’s cousin took to social media to mourn him and said it did not cross in her mind that he was silently battling depression.

‘’You used to call me every day just to make sure I am not depressed. Kumbe wewe ndio inakumaliza polepole,’’ she wrote.

Mike’s death comes at a time when suicide cases are on the rise, especially among the youth.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.