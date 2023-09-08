Friday, September 8, 2023 – The Supreme Court has dealt Kenyans a severe blow after it dismissed Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s petition challenging the Court of Appeal’s ruling that lifted orders barring the implementation of President William Ruto’s draconian Finance Act 2023.

“The four sets of written submissions filed out of time by the applicants on 15th August 2023 on the Court’s online platform be and are hereby struck out.”

“The responses and/or submissions filed out of time by the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, and 9th respondents be and are hereby struck out.

“The applicants’ Notice of Motion dated 5th August 2023 be and is hereby dismissed. There shall be no orders as to costs,” the judgment read in part.

Supreme Court Judges observed that there was no merit in the arguments which were presented by Senator Omutatah, particularly, on the effects of the suspension of the Act.

In their reasoning, the Judges explained that suspension of the Act, just as it was observed by the Court of Appeal would have an adverse impact on the economy and the general public.

Supreme Court also noted that Omutatah misapprehended the tenor of this Court’s decision in Bia Tosha 2020, which was widely cited as the basis of the appeal.

“It is important to clarify that this Court in the said decision did not pronounce itself on any exceptional or unique circumstances that would warrant it to entertain an appeal emanating from Rule 5(2)(b) as alluded by the applicants.”

“The appeal also did not arise from an order made under Rule 5(2)(b) and we reiterated the settled position that this Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain an appeal arising from the exercise of the Court of Appeal’s discretion under the said Rule,” the court ruled.

