Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Caleb Odanga, the 7-year-old boy who fell from a merry-go-round swing during a school trip, has passed on.

The grade one pupil at the Greens Angels Academy, died three weeks after the accident.

He was on a life support machine at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

The boy is said to have suffered a traumatic brain injury following the fall at Destiny Gardens in Ruiru.

According to Medics, the minor had no realistic chance of cure and no medical interventions would reverse the situation.

Doctors had advised the parents to withdraw the life support but the family hoped he would wake up.

However, Caleb breathed his last on Friday even as his family sought different medical options.

The family was contemplating flying the minor out to India for specialized care.

He left behind a Sh1.5 million hospital bill which the family is appealing for help from the public in offsetting.

