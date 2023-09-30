Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has finally revealed the reason why she led a revolution to oust former President Uhuru Kenyatta as Jubilee Party leader.

Speaking with TV47 presenter Willis Raburu on Friday, Sabina said Uhuru went mute on the members at a time when they needed him most.

She said the members felt forsaken since their leader was not responding to their cries.

“He was not picking up calls, not talking, not telling us what he was thinking. So we felt like we were orphans. We had to look for a way of having our own stand because, without that, Jubilee was dying,” Sabina said.

She said the embroiled leadership wrangles in the party are a way of reviving it. However, she maintained that despite the fights, Uhuru was no longer the party leader.

“It might look like we are fighting but we are reviving Jubilee and we respect Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta very much. He started the Jubilee party but now cannot be able to go on with the party,” she said.

“He can be a patron or something like that but as per the constitution, he cannot hold any political party position and it’s not as per us.”

Sabina went on to say that the National Executive Committee (NEC) members voted her in to be the party leader affirming that she can be able to revive Jubilee Party.

“I’m not even the one who appointed myself. I was in a meeting with the NEC members. Can you imagine out of 28 NEC members, 24 of them met and said we want Sabina to be an acting Jubilee party leader,” she said.

“For me, I took it with a lot of humility. Not to humiliate anyone but I would want to make sure that the position I have been given, we can be able to grow the Jubilee party.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST