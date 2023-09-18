Monday September 18, 2023 – Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga was released on Sunday night by his abductors.

This is according to his Lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, who did not reveal the circumstances of his arrest on Saturday and if Njenga had been interrogated during his 24-hour detainment.

According to Njiru, the abduction was conducted by government operatives.

“Client Maina Njenga was finally released by the rogue police hit squad after our press conference,” Njiru stated.

Njiru and Raila Odinga’s Azimio had called for the unconditional release of Maina, stating that he was being persecuted for being in Opposition.

Azimio coalition further alleged that the government was frustrating Njenga ahead of a pre-trial hearing after he was charged in July for planning mass protests.

The former Mungiki Leader was dropped off in Limuru at night by his abductors just after Raila threatened the government of President William Ruto with unspecified consequences if it didn’t release him.

After being released by his abductors, he took a motorcycle to a friend’s house in Kiambu.

The details of Njenga’s abduction continue to be shrouded in mystery as different parties offered contradictory reports.

