Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – One of President William Ruto’s close allies has spoken after details emerged that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichungwah are demanding Sh 106 million in allowances for chairing the ongoing bipartisan talks.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Kericho County Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot who is also a member of the bipartisan talks, dismissed the claims and lambasted one of the local dailies for writing lies.

“This is the stupidity of the highest order. Please establish the facts of any matter before running a campaign on it. We have never been paid any allowance. There has never been a charge to taxpayers on behalf of the National Delegates Committee (NADCO). This is your usual hired headlines. Distasteful,” Cheruiyot wrote on his X page.

Cheruiyot denied the claims despite Ichung’wah and Kalonzo meeting Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula to see how the Kenyan taxpayer can finance NADCO activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST