Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – President William Ruto’s catchy phrase, “Mambo ni Matatu,” has transcended its original context and is now being widely employed in various international organisations, including the European Union.

On Tuesday, the EU used the phrase while welcoming three new staff members into their fold.

In a symbolic gesture, the European Union used “Mambo ni Matatu” to signify the arrival of three key personnel to their team.

These individuals, Deputy Ambassador Ondrej Simek, Head of Political and Press Thomas Von Handel, and Trade Counsellor Fillipo Amato, were warmly embraced by this phrase.

This phrase, initially coined by the President as a stern warning to the corrupt individuals within the country, essentially lays out three possible outcomes for those who engage in corrupt activities: leaving Kenya, facing imprisonment, or going to heaven.

Here is a screenshot of what the European Union wrote on its official Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.