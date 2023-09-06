Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – President William Ruto’s threats to sugar cartels using the political slang ‘Mambo Ni Matatu’ seem to have gone International after Uganda’s opposition leader, Bobi Wine, used the phrase during a convention in Geneva, Switzerland.

In his address, Bobi Wine urged Ugandan dictator Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to revive the economy that has been in ICU for 36 years, increase salaries for public servants as well, and account for every coin his government has been receiving in terms of revenue generation.

Also, while addressing Ugandans, Bobi Wine said that his government will deliver on key issues affecting the common man such as health as well as education.

“In 2019, I announced I was going to run for the presidency.

“Now under General Museveni, that means three things.

“It either means prison, being forced into exile or death.

“But we were ready for all that. And yes, that is exactly what happened,”

Back in the country, Ruto’s choice of words has continued to evoke different reactions with Azimio leaders urging the President to apologise to Kenyans for using such uncouth words.

Ruto’s ‘mambo ni matatu’ slang began last week during his tour of Western Kenya where he urged sugar cartels to either leave the country, go to jail, or go to heaven.

