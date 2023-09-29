Friday, September 29, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has exuded confidence that the government of President William Ruto is well prepared for the oncoming El Nino rains.

Speaking when he hosted governors and other stakeholders during the El-Nino Response and Impact Mitigation Strategic meeting at his Karen residence in Nairobi, Gachagua revealed that officers from the Kenya Defence Forces will be on standby to tackle El Nino emergencies countrywide.

Gachagua noted that the National Government is ready to work with devolved units to help unclog drainages and prepare for the heavy rains.

“I give the government’s commitment that we shall apply all the resources at our disposal including

the Kenya Defence Forces,” he announced.

“The National Youth Service is a reserve army for the country when there are challenges. The National Youth Service will be available to help the counties that have cities and towns in cleaning and unclogging the drainage system so that we do not have a big problem,” he added.

In his address, the DP further urged county governments to build artificial waterways to limit surface runoff water.

He singled out Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru as the cities highly likely to be affected by flooding as a result of blocked waterways.

“We also recognise that with the expansion of our towns, we have not matched drainage systems as required. As a matter of urgency, we request Counties to prepare artificial waterways,” he added.

“This will reduce surface run-off and risk of flooding, more so, in residential areas.”

The heavy rains will begin in October and last in December.

The Kenyan DAILY POST