Monday, September 18, 2023 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has once again spoken about the dire situation in the country occasioned by the abnormal increase in fuel prices, saying Kenyans will not take it anymore.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Kalonzo called on President William Ruto to listen to the cries of Kenyans regarding the cost of living and the increasing fuel prices, or else he will have himself to blame.

He urged the government to ignore the grievances of its people at its own peril.

“How many days, months, and years must Kenyans endure before those in power address the soaring cost of living?” Kalonzo asked.

He alluded to the current situation in the country, comparing it to the lyrics expressed in Bob Dylan’s song ‘Blowin’ in the Wind.’

Kalonzo suggested that the song reflects the disillusionment with the current state of affairs.

“How many hours before the Kenya Kwanza lackeys turn their heads; stop pretending that they do not see the ingrainfully painful plight of the hustler Republic?” he remarked.

He concluded by urging the government to acknowledge the harsh reality faced by both shareholders and non-shareholders on the ground.

His statement comes after the increased fuel prices sparked criticism from the citizens and Raila Odinga’s Opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST