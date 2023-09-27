Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – President William Ruto’s insatiable appetite for taxes may come back to him.

This is after another lawsuit to nip his appetite for taxes is in the offing.

In the latest case, lawyer and activist Fanya Mambo revealed that he is leading a lobby group seeking to file a petition to curb government’s indirect taxation to only 20 per cent of an individual’s salary.

He argued that the lobby group seeks to set the taxation limit in the Constitution.

“We are part of a lobby group that is moving to court next week and I am the main petitioner. We want a Constitutional petition that sets the limit to how much government can take from your salaries,” he lamented.

“We have gotten to a point in this country where the government feels entitled to our salaries. They wake up and decide that they can raid in your salary to the point that it is unlimited, the raid is uncontrolled.”

The activist further noted that both direct and indirect taxation have been increasing pushing total taxation on a monthly income to over 60 percent.

The taxes included Pay as You Earn, medical cover as well, and the recently introduced housing levy of 1.5 percent.

Indirect taxes, which have also been on the rise included Value Added Tax (VAT) on all products in retail shelves. The Ruto regime increased the fuel VAT from 8 percent to 16 percent.

The suit comes weeks after the Supreme Court dismissed Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s petition challenging the Court of Appeal’s ruling that lifted orders barring the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

Omtatah wanted the implementation of the Finance Act 2023, which took effect beginning July 1, stopped for burning salaried Kenyans.

Earlier in August, the Law Society of Kenya had also moved to court to challenge the implementation of the Finance Act and stop the government from collecting new taxes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST