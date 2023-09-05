Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – The main petitioner in the insolvency case against Mumias Sugar Company Kimeto and Associates Advocates has written to the court cancelling a withdrawal notice filed on September 1, remarking that the law firm was threatened with death to pull out of the case.



The letter, signed by managing partner Jackline C. Kimeto, has cited death threats by state agents as one of the reasons that led to the withdrawal of cases filed last year in March.



Kimeto is seeking Ksh76 million having represented the sugar miller in court cases, and in her letter to the High Court has noted that the company and State agents have not explained how she will be paid the outstanding legal fees.



“Kindly take note that the Petitioner herein wishes to cancel the said Notices as the same were obtained from her through extreme duress and threats to her life, citizenship, and personal liberty by state officers acting with a view of assisting the 1st and 2nd respondent and their proxies in this suit,” Kimeto remarked in a letter.



The withdrawal of the court cases followed President William Ruto’s week-long tour where he openly threatened alleged cartels sabotaging the sugar miller with death, jail, and deportation.



The remarks also came just days after another petition, Jaswant Rai, was abducted by unknown people in broad daylight and later withdrew his cases.



Before last week’s withdrawal, Kimeto had alleged that State agents were out to scuttle the Mumias cases through threats and coercion after she was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for questioning.



She had filed a court case alleging harassment from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).



Kimeto alleges that the State is forcing her to withdraw the cases but has not offered any payment plan that will help her recover her money.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

