Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – A lawyer who had sued Mumias Sugar company over a legal debt of Sh76 million owed has revealed why she withdrew the case last week.

On September 1, lawyer Kimeto of Kimeto Advocates wrote to the court requesting the withdrawal of the case against the biggest sugar factory in Kenya.

The letter, signed by managing partner Jackline C. Kimeto, has cited death threats by state agents as one of the reasons that led to the withdrawal of the cases filed last year in March.

The withdrawal of the court cases followed President William Ruto’s week-long tour where he openly threatened alleged cartels sabotaging the sugar miller with death, jail, and deportation.

The remarks also came just days after another petitioner, Jaswant Rai, was abducted by unknown people in broad daylight and later withdrew his cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST