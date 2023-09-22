Friday, September 22, 2023 – President William Ruto has strongly criticized the UN Security Council for what he perceived as its “ineffectiveness” and absence of democratic principles.

Speaking at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday Ruto called for fundamental reform of the Security Council, emphasizing the need for inclusivity and proactivity in order to prevent conflicts and rapidly resolve ongoing international crises.

Ruto asserted that the world’s peace and security systems have in many instances failed.

“Moments like now place the nature and purpose of multilateralism under sharp scrutiny for history’s honest examination and judgment,” he said.

“If any confirmation was ever needed that the United Nations Security Council is dysfunctional, undemocratic, non-inclusive and unrepresentative and therefore incapable of delivering meaningful progress in our world as presently constituted, the rampant impunity of certain actors on the global scene settles that matter.”



Ruto’s address drew attention to the pressing issue of the Security Council’s effectiveness, a matter that has long been debated within the international community.



He expressed his deep concern about the Council’s inability to fulfill its core mandate, particularly in preventing conflicts and maintaining global peace.



“The failure of peace and security systems, inadequate development and limited climate action amidst technological advancement and enormous wealth has left us in a state of paralysis and during one of the darkest periods of human existence,” he added.



Ruto told world leaders that the world is headed in a most undesirable direction, noting that multilateralism has failed because of abuse of trust, negligence, and impunity by the international community.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.