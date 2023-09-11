Monday, September 11, 2023 – President William Ruto has responded to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who claimed that the government’s subsidized fertilizer was donated by Russia.

Speaking on Monday at the Central Bank of Kenya in Nairobi, Ruto noted that the government has distributed over 4.5 million bags estimated to be 280,000 tons.

“The chronic propagandists and those people who believe in voodoo are telling us that there were some thirty thousand tons of fertilizer I don’t know from where.

“I want to tell you we have deployed about 280, 000 tonnes of fertilizer about 4.5 million bags by now, and prudently using data and technology we have delivered fertilizer efficiently,” said Ruto.

He also dismissed Raila’s claims that some government officials added sand to the subsidized fertilizer to increase the quantity.

“Those who are telling us that we have sold I don’t know and is because they believe in voodoo and we believe in science, they are two different areas,” Ruto stated.

On Sunday in Kisii County, Raila accused Ruto of lying to Kenyans about reducing the cost of fertilizer to boost food production in the country.

“Ruto is lying to Kenyans that he has brought down the cost of fertilizer to help farmers.

“That fertilizer was given for free by the Russian government, but now he is selling it at Sh2,500.

“Where does that money go?” Raila questioned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST