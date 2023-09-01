Friday, September 1, 2023 – President William Ruto concluded his 5-day tour of Western Kenya on a high note after Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, among other Western leaders, vowed to work with him.

During his tour, the Head of State launched various development projects in the former Western province counties of Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, and Vihiga.

Speaking in Kakamega during President Ruto’s last day in the region, Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa thanked the Head of State for bringing development to the region.

Barasa, who was elected on an ODM Party ticket under Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition led by opposition leader Raila Odinga, vowed to work with Ruto even if their newfound friendship strains his relationship with Baba.

“We will support bottom-up economic model and because we want development, we want to assure you (President William Ruto) that this time round we are going to support your leadership,” he said.

“I want to appreciate you and I want to make it clear that as a Mulembe nation, we will support you mia kwa mia (100 per cent). Umetufungulia manyumba, mabarabara na yote ni kwa sababu unapenda kakamega county (You have opened for our houses, roads and it is because you love Kakamega county),” Barasa added.

It is worth noting that Barasa is not the first ODM politician to pledge support for the Kenya Kwanza government.

Earlier, Kisii governor Simba Arati pledged to work with the Kenya Kwanza government to help Ruto deliver on his agenda for the people of Kenya.

On Wednesday, Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol also pledged to work with the government of the day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST