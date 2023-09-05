Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has ordered Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to fold their village parties and join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mudavadi is the ANC party leader while Wetangula is Ford Kenya party leader.



Speaking on Monday, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala urged the two leaders to dissolve their parties and join the ruling party.

“This time round we must prioritise our community. We must be strategic. And the only way Luhyas will get to the top is by joining a national party.

“I want to urge the Luhya community to join the ruling national party which is UDA,” said Malala.



He spoke in Kakamega when he received former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to UDA following his defection from DAP- Kenya.



However, the ANC has maintained that it is not going to dissolve and join UDA.



Ford Kenya is yet to comment on Malala’s call.



The Kenyan DAILY POST