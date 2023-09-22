Friday, September 22, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is on his way out of the cabinet, going by what Head of Public Service Felix Koskei did early this week.

Kuria, who has been the talk of the town in the last week after his arrogant outburst in regards to fuel price increase in the country, is not in good books with President William Ruto for embarrassing and attracting his government to ridicule.

Koskei, in a memo, ordered Kuria to relocate his offices from the upmarket Two Rivers Mall in Runda to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) building in Nairobi’s community area.

When asked to comment about his eviction, Kuria said, “This is none of your business”

Other impeccable sources stated that President William Ruto will reshuffle his cabinet and Moses Kuria is among cabinet secretaries who will be shown the door for being arrogant, incompetent, and lazy in their ministries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST