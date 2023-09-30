Saturday, September 30, 2023 – President William Ruto’s war against the dollar may soon be over after he signed a deal allowing African countries to trade in local currencies as opposed to using the dollar.

This was revealed by Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who noted that Kenya has signed instruments allowing Kenya to join the Pan African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS) meaning Kenyan companies can trade with other African entities using local currencies and not the dollar as has been the norm

According to Kuria, the move will enable Kenya to cut overreliance on the dollar, a position that Ruto has strongly advocated for in the past.

“I am pleased to announce that the Central Bank of Kenya has signed the instruments that have finally seen Kenya join the Pan African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS),” Kuria said in the statement.

Kuria noted that the move will be a major boost for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPPS) is a cross-border, financial market infrastructure enabling payment transactions across Africa.

PAPPS seeks to connect African banks, payment service providers, and other financial market intermediaries enabling instant and secure payments between different countries within the continent.

The technology envisions instant payments from suppliers to beneficiaries in their local currencies, no matter where they are in Africa.

The bold move comes at a time when Kenya is facing a severe drop in valuation against the dollar with the shilling currently retailing at 148 against the dollar.

