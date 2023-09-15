Friday, September 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has once again proved that he is loyal to his friends and never betrays them like Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after he appointed his ally and former Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter as his advisor on Great Lakes Region Affairs.

Great Lakes region includes Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Keter served in the previous government before running for the Kericho County governor position, which he lost at the nomination.

In his role as an advisor on the affairs of the region, the former CS who was also the first Senator of Kericho County, will be expected to advise the president on policies and approaches to the region.

Some of the countries in the region have been embroiled in civil wars and instability, especially DRC and Burundi.

While accepting his appointment, Keter thanked Ruto for trusting him with such a lucrative post.

“With humility, I wish to express my gratitude to President William Ruto for appointing me as his Advisor on Great Lakes Region Affairs. I am deeply honoured and grateful for the trust and confidence that he has placed in me by appointing me to this role,” he said shortly after his appointment.

Keter, considered to be a close ally of the president, opted not to vie as an independent candidate after losing UDA nominations in a hotly contested political duel.

He will join other advisors in helping Ruto with economic, foreign affairs, and trade, a departure from the previous regime which had limited advisors with most functions on Cabinet Secretaries shoulders.

