Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Embattled ODM rebel MPs may be gone for good after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga expelled them from the party.

This is after President William Ruto met with them at State House in a move that has sparked a conversation that they may officially be headed to join the Kenya Kwanza government.

The Head of State met the opposition MPs for nearly two hours at State House Nairobi.

The MPs were; Phelix Odiwuor (Lang’ata), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and his Rongo counterpart Paul Abuor who survived exposition from ODM were also present.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo also attended the State House meeting.

The ODM party expelled the rebel MPs on Wednesday, September 6 over openly associating with and supporting activities of the Kenya Kwanza government.

The five MPs were also accused of opposing lawful decisions made by the ODM party organs.

The Raila Odinga-led party also fined Nyamita and Abuor Ksh 1 million over the same accusations.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) on Tuesday temporarily suspended the expulsion of Jalang’o, Odhiambo, and Ojienda pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

The three MPs also obtained orders barring their removal from the ODM party members list and removal from parliamentary committees.

