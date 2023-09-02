Saturday, September 2, 2023 – The courts may have saved President William Ruto by declaring the positions of Chief Administrative Secretaries as unconstitutional.

This is after his choice for Trade and Investment CAS, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, was arraigned in court for stealing from the Nairobi County government.

Kidero and 12 others were charged yesterday for allegedly defrauding the Nairobi City County of Ksh.58 million.

According to the charge sheet, Kidero and his co-accused are alleged to have committed the offence between January 6, 2014, and January 16, 2014.

They were charged with several charges including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, and money laundering.

Court documents indicate that the said amount of Ksh.58 million was unlawfully processed as payment to a law firm.

They all pleaded not guilty.

The court maintained the earlier cash bail that they had been granted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST