Friday, September 1, 2023 – Pressure is mounting on Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir to resign or face the sack following the nationwide blackout that befell the country last Friday, causing immeasurable damage.

Several regions across the country were plunged into an unexpected power outage, resulting in the disruption of critical services.

The outage went into record as the longest power blackout experienced in the country’s history, plunging Kenyans across the country into complete darkness.

A section of politicians is now calling for Chirchir to resign; among them former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo.

“If we were truly living up to superior standards in the public space, Chirchir (CS, Energy & Petroleum) should be resigning. The system failed to work under his watch.” Ndiritu Muriithi noted.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo also called on CS Murkomen and Chirchir to step down over what he termed as a failure in leadership.

“Murkomen and Chirchir should resign. The inconvenience they caused Kenyans is more dangerous and expensive than maandamano” Maanzo said.

