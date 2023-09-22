Friday, September 22, 2023 – The Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has said President William Ruto is wasting millions of taxpayers’ money by engaging in numerous foreign trips that are bringing nothing tangible to suffering Kenyans.

In a statement on Friday, Aukot said he has been keenly following the trip, and what he makes of it is that the American leadership has fronted Ruto as the defender of their interests in the African continent.

He went on to say that from the engagements, there was nothing about the interests of suffering Kenyans.

Aukot added that other African leaders in the US, who attended the United Nations General Assembly are embarrassed of Ruto.

“I followed President William Ruto’s visit to the US. My observation is that it has been turned into a circus. The American Leadership is projecting him as their greatest defender of American interests in Kenya and Africa.

“They even lauded our president’s misguided suggestion to send troops to Haiti. There was nothing about the interests of Kenyans. The other African leaders present are embarrassed,” the lawyer said.

President Ruto left the country on Wednesday last week for the US where he held engagements with various business leaders in different states across the US.

He later attended the United Nations General Assembly sessions where he also held meetings with leaders of different countries on bilateral relations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST