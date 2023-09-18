Monday, September 18, 2023 – Renowned Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, has blasted President William Ruto, terming him ‘one of the worst presidents Kenya has ever had’

In a post on her Instagram page on Monday, Huddah who had earlier described herself as a Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration fanatic, said Ruto has failed big time for failing to address the issue of high cost of living and issue of unemployment.

“Ruto will be the worst president Kenya has ever seen,” she wrote, igniting a firestorm of controversy and heated discussions on social media platforms.

But Monroe’s social media outburst didn’t stop there. She said, “Lesson learned, never give the son of a poor man the presidential seat.”

This statement referenced President Ruto’s humble background and rapid ascent in Kenyan politics.

Perhaps her most dire warning came when she expressed her fears about the nation’s economic trajectory under Ruto’s leadership: “Kenya is going back 30 years… The worst is yet to come,” she ominously noted.

