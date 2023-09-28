Thursday, September 28, 2023 – One of the outspoken opposition lawyers has blasted President William Ruto, accusing him of taking the country to where late former President Daniel Arap Moi left us.

Lawyer Wahome Thuku, who made the comments on Thursday, gave an example of the Nairobi Security Exchange (NSE) that was booming during former President Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime but is now dying under Ruto’s regime.

“Looking at the NSE performance, it’s true they are taking us backward to where Kibaki took us in 2002. The only question is whether we will stop there or whether we will go lower and straight back into the Moi era,” Thuku wrote on his official Facebook page.

During the Kibaki regime, NSE was booming and was one of the best-performing stock trades in Africa.

During the Uhuru regime, NSE was still performing despite global shocks such as the Coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

However, under Ruto’s regime, NSE is currently in ICU and most companies listed there are making millions in losses every day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST