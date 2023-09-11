Monday, September 11, 2023 – Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga has said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be the biggest loser if the ongoing bipartisan talks at the Bomas of Kenya succeed.

The talks are an initiative of President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga to resolve the current crisis in the country.

Gachagua has openly opposed the talks but Wanga said Ruto and Raila Odinga are supporting the talks that will create harmony and peace in the country.

Wanga said Gachagua, who is currently in Colombia, will be shocked to realise that Ruto and Raila Odinga have been talking and they support the bipartisan talks.

“When the DP returns to the country, he will be shocked to find that Ruto and Raila have been together since immediately he left the country.

“Raila has been forming a friendship with Ruto,” Wanga who is a close ally of Raila Odinga stated.

