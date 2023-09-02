Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Billionaire Jaswant Rai’s troubles may have just compounded.

After his dramatic arrest and subsequently being thrown out of Mumias Sugar, President William Ruto seems not to be done tormenting the sugar baron.

This is after the High Court in Nairobi ordered Rai to pay Butali Sugar Limited Ksh500 million for damages, ending a 15-year court battle between the two rivals.

Rai’s firm, West Kenya Sugar Company, had opposed the registration of Butali, which it claimed was within a 24-kilometre radius of its operation. The claim was, however, disputed by Butali, who sued its competitor, seeking Ksh500 million in compensation.

In a ruling delivered on Friday by Commercial Judge Alfred Mabeya, Butali Sugar Limited had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Rai’s firm had interfered with its operations, causing the company to suffer losses worth millions.

“Accordingly, on the totality of the evidence on record, the plaintiff (Butali) has proved its case on a balance of probability. Judgment is entered for Butali against West Kenya Sugar Company for Ksh507 million. The company is entitled to indemnity against Kenya Sugar Board to the tune of 30 per cent on the damages,” read part of Mabeya’s ruling.

“The sum of Ksh507 million shall attract interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from the data of the suit until payment in full. Butali will have the costs of the suit.”

The court ruling follows Rai’s decision to withdraw all cases challenging the lease of Mumias Sugar Company.

On Thursday, his company filed three notices of withdrawal at the Court of Appeal to terminate their petitions, challenging the revival of Mumias Sugar Company.

His decision was attributed to Ruto threatening to take action against cartels accused of exploiting cane farmers in Western Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST