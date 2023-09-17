Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has termed the first year of President William Ruto’s administration a disastrous year for Kenyans.

Speaking during the presentation of the assessment of the first-year performance of the Kenya Kwanza Regime by Azimio Economic Council yesterday, Raila said the government had failed to implement the ambitious campaign promises it made to Kenyans.

As a result, he gave the Kenya Kwanza regime a paltry 30 per cent (D minus) in terms of scores.

“As you know, we have collected 10 million signatures from Kenyans… we know what we will do with those signatures.”

“This time we are not telling the citizens to return to the streets. If they return, they will come back for completely different reasons. Watch this space!” Raila stated.

Raila faulted the Kenya Kwanza regime for interfering with devolved functions and misuse of state organs as he hinted at a different kind of anti-government protests.

Though the coalition acknowledged the fact that there was a global economic recession, the leaders demanded that the government offer solutions to Kenyans instead of lamenting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST