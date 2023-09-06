Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – President William Ruto is swimming in murky waters for threatening sugar cartels with deportation, jail, or sending them to heaven.

This is after Linda Jamii’s lobby group filed a petition in the Milimani law courts on Tuesday seeking to have President Ruto withdraw those remarks and apologize thereafter.

In its petition, the group argued that the President is a symbol of national unity and that such utterances which are like death threats should not be coming from an office that ought to unite people.

“The President’s comments if not retracted and an official unconditional apology proffered, will create a perception in Kenya that undermines judicial independence and will also see the rule of law disrespected without a recourse,” the group submitted.

The lobby group, however, acknowledged the conundrum affecting the sugar industry should be solved by the relevant authorities but not in the direction of threatening people which is not only helpful but also just a populist way of addressing the issues.

The group further added that the infamous “mambo ni matatu” phrase not only amounts to death threats but also undermines the rule of law, separation of powers doctrine, and checks and balances system as encompassed in the Kenyan constitution which was promulgated in 2010 led by the then President the late Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki.

Ruto during his tour of western Kenya threatened sugar cartels with death for making sugar cane farmers poor.

Billionaire Jaswant Rai is among Indians who have been threatened by Ruto for making billions out of sugar sales yet the farmers are dying of poverty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



