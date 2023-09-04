Monday, September 4, 2023 – President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of the late Senator Otieno Kajwang’s brother, Joseph Okoto Ajwang, as a member of the Board of Directors of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency.

In a Gazette Notice dated Friday, Ruto also revoked the appointment of Jeridah Bosibori Mbaka, who held the same position.

In their place, the President appointed Millicent Oduor Olando and Mwita Maisoro, whose tenures kicked off on Friday, September 1.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Millicent Oduor Olando and Mwita Maisoro to be members of the Board of Directors of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency, established vide Legal Notice No. 28 of 2019, with effect from September 1, 2023, up to the 4th July 2025,” read the notice in part.

“The appointment of Jeridah Bosibori Mbaka and Joseph Okoto Ajwang are revoked.”

